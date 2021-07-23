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201) Thou shalt not covid thy neighbour's conversation
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160 views • July 23, 2021
Australia: "We want to be absolutely sure that in our daily lives we do not come into contact with anyone else who would pose a risk." There you have it. Should you run into your neighbour at your local Aldi store or Tesco's, do not start a conversation for fear of contamination. Flee your neighbour!
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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