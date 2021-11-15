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Obama's Executive Action on Gun Control | True News
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201 views • November 15, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3171/obamas-executive-action-on-gun-control-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3171-obamas-executive-action-on-gun-control-true-news#t=0:0
United States President Barack Obama recently announces planned Gun Control related Executive Action - sparking a massive debate about presidential power and constitutionality across the political spectrum. Stefan Molyneux reads through and deconstructs the manipulative language of Obama's speech, explains the flaws in the studies he quotes and brings some common sense to this controversial discussion.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/obama-gun-control
The Truth About Gun Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hyQDQPEsrs
Gun Control in 47 Seconds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv7ZXLU51Hs
The Fall of China. There Will Be No Economic Recovery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPdHAleapI0
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYkl3XlEneA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3171-obamas-executive-action-on-gun-control-true-news#t=0:0
United States President Barack Obama recently announces planned Gun Control related Executive Action - sparking a massive debate about presidential power and constitutionality across the political spectrum. Stefan Molyneux reads through and deconstructs the manipulative language of Obama's speech, explains the flaws in the studies he quotes and brings some common sense to this controversial discussion.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/obama-gun-control
The Truth About Gun Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hyQDQPEsrs
Gun Control in 47 Seconds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv7ZXLU51Hs
The Fall of China. There Will Be No Economic Recovery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPdHAleapI0
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYkl3XlEneA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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