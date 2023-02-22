The Shape of the Earth (Part 3 of 9)

February 16th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle continues with part 3 of his series on "The Sevenfold Doctrine of Creation"
Pastor Dean proves through scripture and true science that the shape of the Earth is in fact a flat disc with an upturned edge.
