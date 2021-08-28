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Remembering Our Fallen Heroes - August 28, 2021
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62 views • August 30, 2021
This was a tough one to put together. All honor and respect to the memories of the beautiful Americans who lost their lives last week in Afghanistan. We will never forget you. Semper Fi.
With gratitude to those who served and their families - whose lives will never be the same. We mourn your loss and pray for God's healing and mercy. Chi Miigwetch to Captain Seth Keshel and Patriots everywhere for so generously sharing video and images.
Photo collage courtesy of the US Naval Institute.
https://birdclanmessenger.com/
With gratitude to those who served and their families - whose lives will never be the same. We mourn your loss and pray for God's healing and mercy. Chi Miigwetch to Captain Seth Keshel and Patriots everywhere for so generously sharing video and images.
Photo collage courtesy of the US Naval Institute.
https://birdclanmessenger.com/
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