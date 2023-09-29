Thanks to US Policy, CCP Controls Key Resources for US Weapons

The anti-American Chinese Communist Party has a monopoly on rare-earth minerals that are critical to everything from weapons systems to economic production, all thanks to absurd U.S. government policies, warns ThREE Consulting President James Kennedy in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Kennedy, an internationally recognized expert on the threat, warned that this is a national security crisis. Fortunately, it would be an easy fix—if U.S. policymakers were interested in fixing the problem. Kennedy explains how that can be done.
