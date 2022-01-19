Lootes Leave Thousands of Stolen Parcels Littering LA Railway

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According to locals, thieves have been targeting trains, both moving and stationary, to try and steal packages.
This section of railway is being cleared by Union Pacific who operate the line - they've had to do so multiple times over the last three months.