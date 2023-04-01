[Jul 1, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 7 (7.3K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode of Quest4Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue their discussion concerning Revelation 1. Is there any truth in the Preterist view? What day was John "in the Spirit" on when he received the Revelation. Is Revelation a linear book? Did Daniel see the same vision of Yeshua (Jesus) in Daniel 10 that John saw in Revelation 1? Was Yeshua made lower than the angels until His resurrection? These questions and more are explored in this episode of Quest 4 Truth.
