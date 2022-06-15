Crypto and Stock Collapse! And, The Evolution of Stupid Is Complete

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ne4497sCyhyz/





Canada to Introduce a Mandatory Monkeypox Quarantine – Cities Are Now Offering Vaccination: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/go-canada-introduce-mandatory-monkeypox-quarantine-cities-now-offering-vaccination/





Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus days after meeting Biden: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/13/canada-trudeau-covid-biden-summit-americas/







Portugal As An Enduring Embarrassment Of The Failure Of The Mass Vaccination Campaign:

https://www.transcend.org/tms/2022/06/portugal-as-an-enduring-embarrassment-of-the-failure-of-the-covid-mass-vaccination-campaign/







Japan on Verge of Systemic Collapse:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/japan-verge-systemic-collapse-dramatic-unpredictable-non-linearities-financial-markets-bank



