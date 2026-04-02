💥Hezbollah: FPV drone strike on IOF armored personnel carriers in Qantara, southern Lebanon

💥🇮🇱 Hezbollah released another video of an FPV drone strike on IOF armored personnel carriers in Qantara, southern Lebanon

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"Hollywood fantasies have polluted your thinking so much that, with a mere 250-year history, you dare threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old." - IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander Seyed Majid Moosavi

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European leaders are already preparing for a possible U.S. exit from NATO after Trump raised the idea, according to Politico.

“NATO is paralyzed — they can’t even hold meetings. It’s clear the alliance is already falling apart, and Europe can’t afford to wait for its complete collapse,” a European official said.

At a closed-door meeting in Helsinki, leaders admitted Trump’s rhetoric is escalating but rejected U.S. demands to join a war with Iran. Officials say Washington must now deal with the consequences of its own actions.

“We all want the war to end, but we are not on the same page as the U.S.,” said an official briefed on the discussions. Trump has pushed for NATO involvement, but European leaders remain resistant, saying most were not informed in advance and that the Gulf conflict is not a NATO issue. The official added that the crisis is, however, bringing European countries closer together.

NATO chief Rutte is irritating allies by refusing to criticize the U.S. and insisting everything is fine.

Meanwhile, Europe is accelerating efforts to build independent defense structures without relying on increasingly uncertain U.S. support.

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💥🇮🇷 American-Israeli forces attacked Iran’s Pasteur Institute, the country’s oldest public health research center, founded in 1920 in cooperation with the Pasteur Institute of Paris and the Iranian government.

Iranian officials condemn the strike as a violation of international law and an attack on core scientific and humanitarian values.





@DD Geopolitics