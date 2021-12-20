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Interferon bioengineering weapon to attack immune system, (AIDS) disease
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291 views • December 20, 2021
Dr Fauci created HIV virus for AIDS disease ! VAIDS =AIDS in the j@@b itself ! Do not take it ,! AIDS not from monkey virus in Africa infected to human, that’s Faucis and other satanist globalists lies ! Lupus is the branch of AIDS disease. , just they made up C👿V!D is the branch of flu or regular influenza!
Once your immune system got attack and gone for good from that venom bite, you will have different kind of fatal diseases that will kill you ! Wake up and smell the sulfur from dr Fauci !
This venom bite related with AIDS disease and INTERFERON - Bio weapon engineering mimicking interferon in human body to attack the immune system !
Once your immune system got attack and gone for good from that venom bite, you will have different kind of fatal diseases that will kill you ! Wake up and smell the sulfur from dr Fauci !
This venom bite related with AIDS disease and INTERFERON - Bio weapon engineering mimicking interferon in human body to attack the immune system !
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