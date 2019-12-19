House Accuses Trump Of Bribery & Fraud NOT IN ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT! 1711-6P

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GUEST: John Guandolo is the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, an organization dedicated to providing strategic and operational threat-focused consultation, education, and training for federal, state and local leadership and agencies. n 1996, Mr. Guandolo joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), serving at the Washington Field Office. From 1996-2000, he primarily conducted narcotics investigations domestically and overseas. In 2001, he served as the FBI Liaison to the U.S. Capitol Police investigating threats on the President, Vice-President, Members of Congress and other high-level government officials. Shortly after 9/11, Mr. Guandolo began an assignment to the Counterterrorism Division of the FBI’s Washington Field Office developing an expertise in the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic Doctrine, the global Islamic Movement, and a myriad of terrorist organizations to include Hamas, Al Qaeda, and others. In 2006, Mr. Guandolo created and implemented the FBI’s first Counter terrorism Training/Education Program focusing on the Muslim Brotherhood and their subversive movement in the United States, Islamic Doctrine, and the global Islamic Movement. He was designated a “Subject Matter Expert” by FBI Headquarters
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