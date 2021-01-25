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The Worlds Dumbest Idea
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11 views • January 25, 2021
Atheists are unfortunately are not known for understanding Christianity. Part of this is their tendency to generate some weird characterizations used for denouncing, denigrating or humiliating Christians. The most absurd invention they have developed is the idea that if one is not an atheist one is prone to thinking God Did It is an explanation for something. This is also tied in with that other idiotic phrase, The God Of The Gaps. This video demolishes both these conceptions, as being illogical and indeed impossible to exist in any meaningful way. In other words, the idea, God Did It is just one more example of the intellectual bankruptcy of atheism, created by atheists for want of any serious objection to belief in God.
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