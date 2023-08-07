Create New Account
Public Enemy #1: Public Education
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”  — Vladimir Ilyich Lenin

(Video letter 4 of 11 from COUNTDOWN TO TOO LATE, in print at NotEdmundFitzgerald.substack.com. Next: “Censorship's Swindling Cousin and the Simplest Word in the World.”

