Public Enemy #1: Public Education

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” — Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
(Video letter 4 of 11 from COUNTDOWN TO TOO LATE, in print at NotEdmundFitzgerald.substack.com. Next: “Censorship's Swindling Cousin and the Simplest Word in the World.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.