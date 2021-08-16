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D.E.W. or Project Blue Beam? Firebeam appears to burn a housing estate - is this real, or CGI?
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58 views • August 16, 2021
Crazy stuff and it's hard to know what is faked in the age of CGI, however, this is curious and I want to know if it is real! Anyone out there have any answers for me?
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