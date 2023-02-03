Create New Account
Miles Guo: The arrestment of Yue Wenhai will lift the curtain of a great purge in Henan officialdom. Taking down the CCP by CCP itself is unstoppable
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 days ago
https://gettr.com/post/p276fvw32c5

2023.02.03 The arrestment of Yue Wenhai will lift the curtain of a great purge in Henan officialdom. Taking down the CCP by CCP itself is unstoppable.

岳文海的被抓将揭开河南官场的大清洗的序幕，以共灭共势不可挡。



