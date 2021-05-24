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On the Safety of Corona vaccines - Excerpt from 770th Contact, Wednesday, May 5, 2021
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61 views • May 24, 2021
https://theyflyblog.com/2021/05/who-says-covid-3-5-deaths-actual-deaths-9-65-million/
https://www.figu.org/ch/node/4050
WHO Says COVID 3.5 Deaths – Actual Deaths 9.65 Million
On February 25, 2020, 1st Billy Meier COVID warnings published, when 57 cases in US, now millions dying from WHO lies, greed, incompetence
On the Safety of Corona Vaccinations
Excerpt from 770th Contact, Wednesday, May 5, 2021
This is an unofficial translation and will contain errors. It will be replaced with the official translation is available as soon as it’s available.
Billy … But look here, please, this article was beamed to me yesterday by Achim Wolf. You should read it please, and then tell me what you think of it.
Bermunda … reads …
Florena Can I listen in when Bermunda reads aloud?
Billy Of course, – if you’d like to read aloud, please, Bermunda?
Bermunda Yes – … reads out …
Billy And – what do you think and say about it?
Bermunda The whole of these remarks is already known to us, since the first appearance of these vaccines, whereby I do not only think of this here mentioned, but without distinction of all, which are overall not sufficiently tested and are used negligently untested in a fast-track procedure.
https://www.figu.org/ch/node/4050
WHO Says COVID 3.5 Deaths – Actual Deaths 9.65 Million
On February 25, 2020, 1st Billy Meier COVID warnings published, when 57 cases in US, now millions dying from WHO lies, greed, incompetence
On the Safety of Corona Vaccinations
Excerpt from 770th Contact, Wednesday, May 5, 2021
This is an unofficial translation and will contain errors. It will be replaced with the official translation is available as soon as it’s available.
Billy … But look here, please, this article was beamed to me yesterday by Achim Wolf. You should read it please, and then tell me what you think of it.
Bermunda … reads …
Florena Can I listen in when Bermunda reads aloud?
Billy Of course, – if you’d like to read aloud, please, Bermunda?
Bermunda Yes – … reads out …
Billy And – what do you think and say about it?
Bermunda The whole of these remarks is already known to us, since the first appearance of these vaccines, whereby I do not only think of this here mentioned, but without distinction of all, which are overall not sufficiently tested and are used negligently untested in a fast-track procedure.
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