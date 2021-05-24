BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On the Safety of Corona vaccines - Excerpt from 770th Contact, Wednesday, May 5, 2021
SKiLLsSoLoN
SKiLLsSoLoN
2 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • May 24, 2021
https://theyflyblog.com/2021/05/who-says-covid-3-5-deaths-actual-deaths-9-65-million/

https://www.figu.org/ch/node/4050

WHO Says COVID 3.5 Deaths – Actual Deaths 9.65 Million
On February 25, 2020, 1st Billy Meier COVID warnings published, when 57 cases in US, now millions dying from WHO lies, greed, incompetence

On the Safety of Corona Vaccinations

Excerpt from 770th Contact, Wednesday, May 5, 2021

This is an unofficial translation and will contain errors. It will be replaced with the official translation is available as soon as it’s available.

Billy … But look here, please, this article was beamed to me yesterday by Achim Wolf. You should read it please, and then tell me what you think of it.

Bermunda … reads …

Florena Can I listen in when Bermunda reads aloud?

Billy Of course, – if you’d like to read aloud, please, Bermunda?

Bermunda Yes – … reads out …



Billy And – what do you think and say about it?

Bermunda The whole of these remarks is already known to us, since the first appearance of these vaccines, whereby I do not only think of this here mentioned, but without distinction of all, which are overall not sufficiently tested and are used negligently untested in a fast-track procedure.
Keywords
vaccinationsastrazenecacovid-19 vaccination
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
Study Finds Mental Fatigue and Faster Performance May Signal Lower Capacity to Push Through

Study Finds Mental Fatigue and Faster Performance May Signal Lower Capacity to Push Through

Chase Codewell
Study Links Loneliness, Social Isolation to Fewer Disease-Free Years

Study Links Loneliness, Social Isolation to Fewer Disease-Free Years

Coco Somers
Review Examines Mercury Exposure, Gut Microbiome and Sleep Disruption

Review Examines Mercury Exposure, Gut Microbiome and Sleep Disruption

Iva Greene
Study reveals junk food drives health and environmental cost

Study reveals junk food drives health and environmental cost

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy