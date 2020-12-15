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Harvest's Pitch Deck Investment Review
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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6 views • December 15, 2020
The 7 tips to a successful investment deck looks into Harvest ($HOC). Founded in 2011, Harvest has accumulated over 20 brands, 950 US employees at 130 retail locations in 13 states with 35 processing licenses and 45 cultivation license generating $380M in projected revenue with a market cap of $900M.

Harvest's goal is to become a leading purveyor of cannabis brands while capitalizing on market specific opportunities. They claim to have one of the largest portfolios amongst U.S. MSOs with access to multiple sources of capital including real estate and secured debt financing to build out facilities in the U.S. obtained through a combination of organic license awards and M&A.

Show Notes:
Harvest Health
https://investor.harvesthoc.com/home/default.aspx

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 598 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
harvestinvestmentpitch deckmso
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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