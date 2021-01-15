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Strategies That Helped The Cannabis Industry Thrive In 2020
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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10 views • January 15, 2021
Coming off a difficult 2019 that included a vaping health crisis and a retreat among cannabis investors, 2020 delivered an additional punch that broadsided many companies, from multistate operators that went bankrupt or laid off scores of workers to small businesses that were forced to sell their licenses.

In light of this, however, the cannabis industry managed to secure some real triumphs in the face of adversity and continued to progress in many respects.

Many marijuana businesses embraced the challenges that 2020 threw at them and found they could not only survive the year but thrive. Here are some strategies that helped marijuana companies thrive as well as some of the Cannabis Industry's BIGGEST wins Of 2020.

Show Notes:
Strategies that helped marijuana companies thrive in 2020
https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-companies-found-ways-to-thrive-in-a-tumultuous-2020/
The Cannabis Industry's Biggest Wins Of 2020
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/21/01/19024151/the-cannabis-industrys-biggest-wins-of-2020

Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 630 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabistrendingstrategy
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