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The Proposed WHO Pandemic “Treaty” Is A Major Threat To Global Health And Human Rights -TAKE ACTION
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22 views • May 16, 2022
CLICK HERE TO READ OR LISTEN, AND THEN ACT --> The Proposed WHO Pandemic “Treaty” Is A Major Threat To Global Health And Human Rights -TAKE ACTION
Download the letter of objection to WHO’s pandemic treaty to send to your government representative.
Global public health, previously focused on community-based participation and poverty reduction, has moved over the past 2 decades to a centralised, corporatised paradigm promoting pharmaceutical-based solutions in an increasingly vertical system. This is being justified by a health catastrophe/pandemic preparedness campaign that uses fear and targeted funding to overcome its obvious fallacies.
Download the letter of objection to WHO’s pandemic treaty to send to your government representative.
Global public health, previously focused on community-based participation and poverty reduction, has moved over the past 2 decades to a centralised, corporatised paradigm promoting pharmaceutical-based solutions in an increasingly vertical system. This is being justified by a health catastrophe/pandemic preparedness campaign that uses fear and targeted funding to overcome its obvious fallacies.
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