SWARM INTELLIGENCE: Dr.SHIVA™: SHATTER THE SWARM. How The Few Control the Many - What We Do To Break Free
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 21 hours ago

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, does a detailed Systems Visualization exposing his discovery of the mechanics of HOW the few – the elites – control the many, and reveals the solution of WHAT we must do to break free to WIN Truth Freedom Health®.

🎥 Watch: MUST SEE!! - RELENTLESS DECEPTION -- DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI

https://rumble.com/v4599at-relentless-deception-dr.-shiva-ayyadurai.html

TruthFreedomHealth Website: https://truthfreedomhealth.com/

freedommind controlslaverylearned helplessnessdr shivashatter the swarmswarm intelligencehow the few control the many

