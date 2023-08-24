Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen. Johnson: The ‘COVID Cartel’ will never admit they were wrong | Just The News
channel image
GalacticStorm
2098 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published 17 hours ago

Sen. Johnson: The ‘COVID Cartel’ will never admit they were wrong


Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says the “COVID Cartel,” comprised of the Biden administration, Big Pharma, and federal health agencies, pushed a false narrative about the virus through the media that sabotaged early treatment and led to hundreds of thousands of deaths. “They will never admit they’re wrong.


Quite honestly the body count is so high, they can’t afford to be proven wrong,” says Sen. Johnson. “And the problem is they have the power to make it almost impossible to prove them wrong.”




Keywords
big pharmajohn solomonjust the newscovid cartel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket