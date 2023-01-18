INFERTILITY & STILLBIRTHS up 50%! OBGYN shares Shocking Data that proves Vax is a Baby-Killer

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





January 17, 2023





DeAnna Lorraine is joined by 30-year OBGYN veteran Dr. Kimberly Biss of Florida who shares shocking data and insights from her own practice - miscarriages and infertility are skyrocketing, abnormal pap smears and cancers, stillbirths and premature babies. This jab was designed to be a "baby killer."





Then DeAnna does her DARWIN AWARDS! Awarding the dumbest, most ridiculous people of the week!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v261qy0-infertility-and-stillbirths-up-50-obgyn-shares-shocking-data-that-proves-va.html



