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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ignoring Wisdom Spawns Calamity.
Proverbs 1:24-27 (NIV).
24 But since you refuse to listen when I call
and no one pays attention when I stretch out my hand,
25 since you disregard all my advice
and do not accept my rebuke,
26 I in turn will laugh when disaster strikes you;
I will mock when calamity overtakes you—
27 when calamity overtakes you like a storm,
when disaster sweeps over you like a whirlwind,
when distress and trouble overwhelm you.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom calls out to all for their attention.
Ignore her invitation and suffer the consequences of your foolishness.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckpyk8x
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