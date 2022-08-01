Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ignoring Wisdom Spawns Calamity.

Proverbs 1:24-27 (NIV).

24 But since you refuse to listen when I call

and no one pays attention when I stretch out my hand,

25 since you disregard all my advice

and do not accept my rebuke,

26 I in turn will laugh when disaster strikes you;

I will mock when calamity overtakes you—

27 when calamity overtakes you like a storm,

when disaster sweeps over you like a whirlwind,

when distress and trouble overwhelm you.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom calls out to all for their attention.

Ignore her invitation and suffer the consequences of your foolishness.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yckpyk8x

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