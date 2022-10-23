17 yr old dead and parents want answers - they should have been looking for answers before now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
However, you have to know the question to ask and most don't seem to know any questions to start with. They let their son get vaccinated. The parents through trust in government and media participated in their sons death.
The "doctors" can find nothing wrong with his organs and he was "perfectly healthy"...really? How could he be "perfectly healthy" and fall over dead? The parents want answers from the murderers. We know how that is gonna work out now don't we?
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw