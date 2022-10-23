Create New Account
17 yr old dead and parents want answers - they should have been looking for answers before now
572 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
However, you have to know the question to ask and most don't seem to know any questions to start with. They let their son get vaccinated. The parents through trust in government and media participated in their sons death.

The "doctors" can find nothing wrong with his organs and he was "perfectly healthy"...really? How could he be "perfectly healthy" and fall over dead? The parents want answers from the murderers. We know how that is gonna work out now don't we?


Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw

Keywords
deathchicagoteensads

