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G Edward Griffin Communism = Antifa FAKE Civil Rights Movement SAME SH*T DIFFERENT ERA MLK IS FRAUD!
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59 views • June 14, 2020
My name is Kevin AKA Deplorable Neezy. I have a passion for design and functionality. I hope you enjoy your new @Smoakpipe as much as I enjoyed making it.

Hope you guys enjoy this!
👉 If you enjoy this video, please like and share it.
👉 Don't forget to subscribe to this channel for more update.
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🌳 Store Website: https://www.smoakpipe.com/

💢💢 Watch our other video:
🌳 Unboxing Mail Time From @glazedapparel: https://youtu.be/SzP-ksHzofw
🌳 Hotboxing My Bimmer: https://youtu.be/51aGAZuv8Hw
🌳 Smoke Trap Review and Unboxing!: https://youtu.be/N4bOdScldpI
🌳 Smoakpipe All Sessions: https://bit.ly/2HKW8QK

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🌳 Store Website: https://www.smoakpipe.com/ SMOAKPIPE THE ORIGINAL WOODEN BLUNT™

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💢💢 The Story
This whole journey started in my early 20's. One day I had acquired some tobacco nearby in the city and I was ready to enjoy it. But there was a slight problem. A few days prior, I dropped my glass smoking pipe and it shattered into pieces.

Not having anything to smoke out of, I started to get creative and think of a way I could consume the tobacco that I just purchased. I picked up some wood I had lying around the house and headed straight for the drill press. A little bit later, I had what we now know as the first Smoak Wooden Cigar Pipe prototype. Everyone who saw it loved it.

There's an old saying: "You give a bunch of people something to smoke, without a device to smoke it out of, and they suddenly become engineers." It makes me very happy to see that my art is being enjoyed and used by people from all over the world. Without you guys, there is no Smoak Pipe. Thank you.

#Smoakpipe #smoak #woodenblunt speakpipe

💢 Check Our Latest Video: https://ltstyt.be/3FR
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DISCLAIMER: The financial, political, and medical opinions expressed in this video are those of the guest and not necessarily of “Smoak LLC”. Opinions expressed in this video should not be relied on for making investment or medical decisions, tax advice and do not constitute personalized investment or medical advice. The information shared is for the sole purpose of education.

Thank you for watching this video, click the "SUBSCRIBE" button for stay connected with this channel.
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