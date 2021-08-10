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Summit Session - The Science, Dr Mark McDonald - America's Frontline Doctors
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70 views • August 10, 2021
Doctor Mark McDonald talks on 'The Psychological Trauma of 2020'
He speaks primarily of the Trauma in America, however I'm confident that can also include many other nations globally.
SUMMIT SESSIONS: The Science, part of a series of presentations delivering accurate scientific facts, the latest medical research, and sensible health policy solutions, featuring Dr. Mark McDonald.
Credit America's Frontline Doctors and Doctor Mark McDonald
AFLDS.org
He speaks primarily of the Trauma in America, however I'm confident that can also include many other nations globally.
SUMMIT SESSIONS: The Science, part of a series of presentations delivering accurate scientific facts, the latest medical research, and sensible health policy solutions, featuring Dr. Mark McDonald.
Credit America's Frontline Doctors and Doctor Mark McDonald
AFLDS.org
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