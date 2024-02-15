Is It Precious? Reflections on Faith's Precious Value

The script is a religious sermon, focusing on the importance of faith and its trials. The speaker discusses how faith, like gold, is tested and refined through fire - hardship and suffering - and yet is more precious than any material wealth. Various aspects discussed include the value of wisdom, the preciousness of God’s promises, and the significance of faith to believers. The speaker stresses the importance of dwelling on God not just in thought but in everyday actions. Furthermore, the notion that the trials of faith are unique and vary for each individual is introduced, implying a series of upcoming talks on this particular theme. The speaker ends with a call to non-believers to find faith in Jesus and an encouragement to believers to continue their spiritual journey.
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:28 The Preciousness of Faith
01:12 The Value of Suffering and Trials
04:02 The Importance of Wisdom
05:18 The Power of Faith
05:56 The Promises of God
07:19 The Value of Genuine Faith
08:10 The Variety of Suffering and Trials
08:41 Appreciation and Invitation
09:57 Closing Prayer and Encouragement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.