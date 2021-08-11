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MODERN MILITIAWOMAN Stops GANGBANGERS! | 2A For Today!
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1322 views • August 11, 2021
UNFAIR at the Fair: Gun rights are not protected at the Minnesota State Fair.
On the legislative front, Democrats again go after guns, predictably the AR15, which they are hunting for with HR4953, introduced into the House of Representatives in August by Rep. Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL).
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman spotlight is on a woman who found herself in the midst of a gang bang, but -- little did they know -- she had a little bang, bang of her own.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
On the legislative front, Democrats again go after guns, predictably the AR15, which they are hunting for with HR4953, introduced into the House of Representatives in August by Rep. Theodore E. Deutch (D-FL).
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman spotlight is on a woman who found herself in the midst of a gang bang, but -- little did they know -- she had a little bang, bang of her own.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
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