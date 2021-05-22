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SIMPLE STRATEGIES TO HELP PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY FROM HARM
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10 views • May 22, 2021
SIMPLE STRATEGIES TO HELP PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY FROM HARM ( IN A TOXIC WORLD) WEBINAR 5/21/21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0QUvtr1kBJh/
Dr.TomCowan https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0QUvtr1kBJh/
Dr.TomCowan https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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