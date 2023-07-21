BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It's Not Just the U.S. Dollar...It's the Death of Everything Warns Lynette Zang
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
822 views • July 21, 2023

Stansberry Research
Jul 21, 2023 #federalreserve #investing #cbdc
The U.S. dollar has been under attack this year as foreign adversaries have shifted away from the currency in an effort to unseat the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency. Today, Daniela sat down with Lynette Zang, chief market analyst for ITM Trading. Lynette argues that the U.S. dollar is on a path toward losing its status as the king of global currencies. She says, "There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind that the U.S. dollar is losing its position as the world's reserve currency, but I don't really think that it will be a BRICS currency, any individual country, or a smaller group of countries that would take over that role.” Lynette also believes a recession is inevitable as the impact of the Fed's aggressive rate-hike policy gradually sets into the economy. "We are just now starting to experience the lag effects of those rapid rate rises that came in 2022 through Q1 2023. We haven't yet fully felt the impact,” she asserts. Lynette concludes by encouraging investors to explore the precious metals space in order to uncover safe-have assets. "There are opportunities, but you need to be in the right place at the right time holding the right asset so you can have that wealth transfer your way for a change,” she explains. #federalreserve #investing #cbdc #gold 00:00 Lynette Zang introduction 3:01 The latest on a BRICS currency 5:30 "We will see a gold backing again" 7:27 Countries starting to bring their gold back home 9:41 U.S. dollars' "best days" are numbered 12:41 Fed's battle with market confidence 14:07 Yield curve is a recession warning 15:16 Is the banking crisis over? 18:43 Lynette's advice to investors ⭐️ Join Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com ➡️ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe... ➡️ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry ➡️ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_... ➡️ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan...
Keywords
economygoldsilvercurrencyinvestingus dollarfederalreservelynette zangstansberry researchcbdc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nvidia CEO Resignation Adds Pressure to AI Market, Analysts Warn of Bubble Risk

Nvidia CEO Resignation Adds Pressure to AI Market, Analysts Warn of Bubble Risk

Chase Codewell
Trump and Ro Khanna Trusts Sold Nvidia Shares Before CEO Scandal; Spokespeople Deny Inside Knowledge

Trump and Ro Khanna Trusts Sold Nvidia Shares Before CEO Scandal; Spokespeople Deny Inside Knowledge

Douglas Harrington
Nvidia Shares Fall After Report of Second Huang Affair; Board Said to Weigh Ouster

Nvidia Shares Fall After Report of Second Huang Affair; Board Said to Weigh Ouster

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Claims U.S.-Iran Deal No Longer Necessary

Trump Claims U.S.-Iran Deal No Longer Necessary

Garrison Vance
SoftBank Reports $7 Billion Quarterly Loss Linked to AI Data Center Investments

SoftBank Reports $7 Billion Quarterly Loss Linked to AI Data Center Investments

Edison Reed
The War With Iran Isn&#8217;t Over, And America Will Never Control the Strait of Hormuz

The War With Iran Isn’t Over, And America Will Never Control the Strait of Hormuz

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy