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Exposed CNN Manager Joins Project Veritas
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30 views • March 02, 2022
Patrick Davis - a field operations manager at CNN- had worked there for 25 years when he became the target of one of Project Veritas’ hidden camera reports. James O’Keefe announced at CPAC that once a target, Davis will now be working with Project Veritas. Davis describes what it was like finding out he’d been caught on cam by a friend and how he came to decide to work for “the other team.”
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