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ECONOMÍA COMUNITARIA y de ABUNDANCIA ¿Por qué y en qué es superior a la Economía actual?
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10 views • June 15, 2021
CAMPAÑA DE CONSCIENTIZACIÓN RDD 2021
En éste vídeo, compartimos la 3ra. entrevista de Gabriel Valledor (Programa "Todo aparenta normal", FM Astral, Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina) a Germán Rodríguez Mayor (impulsor de la RDD) donde continuamos profundizando acerca de los beneficios de la Economía Comunitaria y los efectos de Abundancia inmediata que generaría para la Argentina y la Humanidad toda.
RED DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA:
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com
Telegram: t.me/RADDRIDD
Instagram: reddd.arg
En éste vídeo, compartimos la 3ra. entrevista de Gabriel Valledor (Programa "Todo aparenta normal", FM Astral, Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina) a Germán Rodríguez Mayor (impulsor de la RDD) donde continuamos profundizando acerca de los beneficios de la Economía Comunitaria y los efectos de Abundancia inmediata que generaría para la Argentina y la Humanidad toda.
RED DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA:
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com
Telegram: t.me/RADDRIDD
Instagram: reddd.arg
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