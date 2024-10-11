© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[May 5, 2018] SEED Vlog 9 - The comic book, the novel, the status of YOUR BOOK ORDERS and more
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
33 views • 6 months ago
This vlog summarizes the events of this past week (April 30 - May 4). In it, I discuss what's happening with the book orders and why it's taking so long. Please be patient. I haven't even received my full inventory yet (still waiting on 200 books). I have received a few packages and immediately mailed a bunch out this week. More will be going out next week and continue until we are caught up on all of the back orders.
I also discussed the status of the comic book and fiction novel as well as a recent dialogue I had with a visual effects house concerning the live-action trailer. Busy week.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
I also discussed the status of the comic book and fiction novel as well as a recent dialogue I had with a visual effects house concerning the live-action trailer. Busy week.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.