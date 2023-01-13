Ed Dowd: Expect WH to Invent a Narrative to Explain Away Epidemic of Sudden Deaths

(Jan 12, 2023) Ed Dowd: “One of my sources in the government told me there is going to be a narrative change at the White House, potentially preparing to declare an 'epidemic of sudden death', and that they might blame long COVID and potentially, believe it or not, climate change.”





Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v255tgf-ed-dowd-narrative-shift-to-epidemic-of-sudden-death-caused-by-climate-chang.html