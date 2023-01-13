Create New Account
Ed Dowd: Expect WH to Invent a Narrative to Explain Away Epidemic of Sudden Deaths
Published 19 hours ago |

(Jan 12, 2023) Ed Dowd: “One of my sources in the government told me there is going to be a narrative change at the White House, potentially preparing to declare an 'epidemic of sudden death', and that they might blame long COVID and potentially, believe it or not, climate change.”


Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v255tgf-ed-dowd-narrative-shift-to-epidemic-of-sudden-death-caused-by-climate-chang.html

