Nancy Pelosi booed heavily while speaking in NYC last night. GAME OVER for the Ds!

Nancy Pelosi booed heavily while speaking in NYC last night.
You know it’s game over if they are starting to get booed in places like NYC.
Death of the D Party.
Source: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11224
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.