EXPOSED: THE MARKET BLOODBATH! - Why Is Gold Falling? - Severe Market Manipulation!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the historic dip in the price of gold which is barely noticeable when zoomed out on the year as gold is still up 45% in the past 365 days. There is a reason for what we are seeing and much of it has to do with false narratives surrounding the Iran War.





Recently, President Trump claimed the Iran War was over. This caused gold to dip as gold grows in a crisis. Then the war escalated. The Strait of Hormuz closed causing an international crisis. President Trump then said that a deal was made with Iran. Iran claimed there was no deal and that Trump was just attempting to manipulate the market in his favor. Massive selloffs and buys happened in the hours leading up to the statement by President Trump.





Following the statement, gold fell like a rock. The biggest selloff in 43 years.





Considering the massive upward trajectory gold has recently seen from the one thousands all the way to 6000 dollars, this was expected. And there is a lot more to this than the market manipulation coming from government narratives in this war. There is also a huge amount of shorts and attempts by banks to drive the value down to protect themselves from the inevitable. They're bankrupt.





Like the war was scripted long ago, the world is still going cashless. Inflation is still skyrocketing. The dollar is still losing its reserve status. Power is still shifting to the east. Banks are still bankrupt. Unfortunately with these truths, people are still sitting on their hands and this recent news doubles down on this.





If any time is the best time to prepare, it was yesterday. Still, today is the next best time.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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