470 - Die Welt: Realität oder Matrix ? (1/2)

Erweckung der höchsten inneren Kraft https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmd3eloP2LI

Savannah's Shop: https://www.savannah-nobel.com

Sundariten, Beton-Pyramiden, Anti-Narziß, Kunstdrucke von Savannah





Alle Videos, die nicht hier sind, findest Du im Brighteon-Kanal

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savannahn/videos/all

Allergien löschen https://savannah-nobel.com

gratis pdf





Vater der Impfung: https://www.mediaite.com/trump/trump-declares-himself-father-of-the-vaccine-as-he-rips-johnson-johnson-pause-stupid-thing-to-do/

Ab min. 1:25

"I guess in a certain way, I'm the father of the vaccine

because I was the one that pushed it.

I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before" Trump boasted.





Er unterstützt Gender-Operationen von Kindern angeblich nicht

https://x.com/chesterxeet/status/1846297351616712888?s=42

ABER er sagt etwas ganz anderes:

"Wir wollen keine Geschlechtsumwandlung bei Kindern OHNE GENEHMIGUNG

DER ELTERN"





Was hatte dieser Schauspieler in der Hand?

https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1812562888478867747





Security

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M9NRd3WEWXNK





Wer hat den Sleepy Joe gespielt?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qsAMWBm93I





Wie es ist, wenn Du die biblische Flache Erde den Universum-Christen erklärst

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wYjZIUL9VMdQ





Grey Man Taktiken

https://www.askaprepper.com/grey-man-secrets-you-should-learn-before-shtf/





Beim Arzt elektronisch unterschreiben - gibt es das hier auch?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2eLnoXTndyGm





Psychiater wissen nichts

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jr9iNI7j1S9R





Hirntod und Organraub

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Oi4BnfJkC8Trauer,





Und hier noch DAS BESTE:

https://rumble.com/v529lk6-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-by-ewaranon-volume-1-complete.html





.





































































.





























































































.



