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ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ!!! Αρχιεπίσκοπος των ΗΠΑ Carlo Maria Viganò- ανοιχτή επιστολή στον Πρόεδρο Τραμπ
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21 views • January 14, 2021
Ο Καθολικός Αρχιεπίσκοπος των ΗΠΑ Carlo Maria Viganò έγραψε ανοιχτή επιστολή στον Πρόεδρο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, με την ηχηρή τοποθέτηση ότι η πανδημία COVID-19 είναι μέρος μιας συνωμοσίας για την επιβολή «Υγειονομικής Δικτατορίας» και ότι ο Τραμπ είναι «το τελευταίο ανάχωμα» για τη διακοπή αυτής της μεθόδευσης. Ο Viganò είναι μια αξιοσημείωτη φιγούρα στην Καθολική Εκκλησία: έχει υπηρετήσει ως Αποστολικός Nuncio στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες από τον Οκτώβριο του 2011 έως τον Απρίλιο του 2016
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