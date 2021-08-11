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Spiro: Recipe for a False Flag: US Military Mass Casualty Drills Happening Now [11.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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50 views • August 11, 2021
'There Is NO Such Thing As A Coincidence'
Note: What the Fuck happend to the Flu?
US military perform Nazi Experiment on American citizens, documented...
My opinion, first it happens in the US, then in the rest of the world incl Denmark, happened many times before.
The Satanist and their servant are everywere....

The US Army Just Conducted a three day exercise in collaboration with the New York City Police and Fire Department. The exercise simulated a nuclear and biological event on the NYC subway system and Yankee Stadium.

Similar drills are scheduled for Philadelphia and Los Angeles in the coming months of September and October.

This raises concerns because the US Military has a track record for conducting experiments on the population using deadly pathogens without the populations knowledge or consent.

Right now there is no proof that anything nefarious is taking place. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that government exercises and drills provide the perfect the cover to conduct covert and illegal operations. The same sort of cover a declared pandemic provides.

Links:
Getting ready for 'America's worst day'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9879531/US-soldiers-join-police-firefighters-train-doomsday-scenario-New-York.html

The Army tested 'germ warfare' on the NYC subway by smashing lightbulbs full of bacteria
https://www.businessinsider.com/biological-agents-were-tested-on-the-new-york-city-subway-2015-11?r=US&;IR=T

CDC Lab Alert PCR
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html

Spiro Skouras
29515 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/leMjRxx8TXlL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
https://www.activistpost.com/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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