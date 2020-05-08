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Alternative Health Concepts - Immune Supplement Formulator Rick Beardsley
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23 views • May 08, 2020
Rick Beardsley joined us to discuss his formulation of our immune system modulator, BioPro-Plus.
Typical thymic protein supplements contain only one or two proteins, but Rick found that including 5 thymic proteins gives the most even and natural immune system support. Instead of continuously stimulating your immune system, the additional proteins help to modulate which aids in avoiding a quick spike in immune function and subsequent drop.
Rick also shared some details of his own life and health journey, his work with Alternative Health Concepts and the creation of BioPro-Plus.
Typical thymic protein supplements contain only one or two proteins, but Rick found that including 5 thymic proteins gives the most even and natural immune system support. Instead of continuously stimulating your immune system, the additional proteins help to modulate which aids in avoiding a quick spike in immune function and subsequent drop.
Rick also shared some details of his own life and health journey, his work with Alternative Health Concepts and the creation of BioPro-Plus.
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