❄️🌊 Glacier And Sea Ice Composition ❄️🌊
Surviving Hard Times
Unveiling the Frozen Wonders! ❄️

🌊 Dive into the distinct worlds of Glacier Ice and Sea Ice
with Dr. Alexander Robel an Assistant Professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech University.

🌨️ He explains Glacier ice forms over millennia from layers of snow, reflecting its original composition. 🏔️
🗻 On the other hand, sea ice is a thin winter layer. ❄️

🌊 Explore the fascinating world of frozen formations! ❄️

