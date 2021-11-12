There Is A Way That Seemeth Right Unto A Man, Truth is Hard to Find, Jesus is the Way!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1 Corinthians 3:18 |
Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world,
let him become a fool, that he may be wise.
2 Peter 2:15 |
Which have forsaken the right way, and are gone astray, following the way of Balaam
the son of Bosor, who loved the wages of unrighteousness;
Proverbs 16:25 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
Proverbs 14:12 |
There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
Ezekiel 47:2 |
Then brought he me out of the way of the gate northward, and led me about the way without unto the utter gate by the way that looketh eastward; and, behold, there ran out waters on the right side.
Joshua 9:25 |
And now, behold, we are in thine hand: as it seemeth good and right unto thee to do unto us, do.
Psalms 142:4 |
I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul.
1 Samuel 9:6 |
And he said unto him, Behold now, there is in this city a man of God, and he is an honourable man; all that he saith cometh surely to pass: now let us go thither; peradventure he can shew us our way that we should go.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn