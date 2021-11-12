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There Is A Way That Seemeth Right Unto A Man, Truth is Hard to Find, Jesus is the Way!
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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0 view • November 12, 2021
The Vision host Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com

1 Corinthians 3:18 |
Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world,
let him become a fool, that he may be wise.

2 Peter 2:15 |
Which have forsaken the right way, and are gone astray, following the way of Balaam
the son of Bosor, who loved the wages of unrighteousness;
Proverbs 16:25 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

Proverbs 14:12 |
There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

Ezekiel 47:2 |
Then brought he me out of the way of the gate northward, and led me about the way without unto the utter gate by the way that looketh eastward; and, behold, there ran out waters on the right side.

Joshua 9:25 |
And now, behold, we are in thine hand: as it seemeth good and right unto thee to do unto us, do.

Psalms 142:4 |
I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul.

1 Samuel 9:6 |
And he said unto him, Behold now, there is in this city a man of God, and he is an honourable man; all that he saith cometh surely to pass: now let us go thither; peradventure he can shew us our way that we should go.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
liesamericagodjesustruthpatriotselection 2020rightpraysherri lynnthe vision
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