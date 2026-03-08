BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥US Patriot self-boink in Bahrain - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 2 days ago

💥🇧🇭 Patriot self-boink in Bahrain

Adding more about this from Rybar:

I'm not me, and the missile isn't mine📝

Overnight, a video appeared online that clearly showed the moment a Patriot air defense missile malfunctioned at low altitude in Bahrain and subsequent explosions in a residential area.

It would seem obvious who is to blame, since there is objective footage. But no, the U.S. Central Command decided to issue its own statement, talking about the fall of debris from an Iranian UAV, which, unlike the missile, no one saw.

🖍Overall, there's nothing surprising about such an abnormal situation, especially given the current intensity of air defense operations. And it's rather amusing that with all the possibilities to explain the incident, the Americans chose such a crude approach — blaming everything on an Iranian drone.

🚩This is not the first case where Patriot missiles have caused damage to civilian objects when attempting to intercept something. The same PAC-2 systems were notorious for this on the ground during the 1991 Gulf War (https://scienceandglobalsecurity.org/ru/archive/sgsr08sullivan.pdf), and PAC-3 missiles fell on Kyiv.

❗️Still, it's hard not to notice certain parallels with the Ukrainian conflict: misses by one's own air defense are declared fakes, and damage from direct strikes that get through is blamed only on "Iranian debris".

Adding:

❗️A nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, suffered serious damage from a missile strike by the US and Israel

This was stated by the National Center for Nuclear Safety of Iran

And:  The oil market is preparing for a price of 100 dollars per barrel - Financial Times.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy