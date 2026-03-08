💥US Patriot self-boink in Bahrain - part 1

💥🇧🇭 Patriot self-boink in Bahrain

Adding more about this from Rybar:

I'm not me, and the missile isn't mine📝

Overnight, a video appeared online that clearly showed the moment a Patriot air defense missile malfunctioned at low altitude in Bahrain and subsequent explosions in a residential area.

It would seem obvious who is to blame, since there is objective footage. But no, the U.S. Central Command decided to issue its own statement, talking about the fall of debris from an Iranian UAV, which, unlike the missile, no one saw.

🖍Overall, there's nothing surprising about such an abnormal situation, especially given the current intensity of air defense operations. And it's rather amusing that with all the possibilities to explain the incident, the Americans chose such a crude approach — blaming everything on an Iranian drone.

🚩This is not the first case where Patriot missiles have caused damage to civilian objects when attempting to intercept something. The same PAC-2 systems were notorious for this on the ground during the 1991 Gulf War (https://scienceandglobalsecurity.org/ru/archive/sgsr08sullivan.pdf), and PAC-3 missiles fell on Kyiv.

❗️Still, it's hard not to notice certain parallels with the Ukrainian conflict: misses by one's own air defense are declared fakes, and damage from direct strikes that get through is blamed only on "Iranian debris".

Adding:

❗️A nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, suffered serious damage from a missile strike by the US and Israel

This was stated by the National Center for Nuclear Safety of Iran

And: The oil market is preparing for a price of 100 dollars per barrel - Financial Times.