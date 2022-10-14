Just Another Stooge

AOC Is Not Who She Claims To Be

* There is now bipartisan support for Armageddon.

* ‘Progressives’ aware of the dangers of funding war.

* Zelensky is now shaking down our cowardly Congress.

* This war could be the end of all of us.

* Lib media seem to be itching for a war.

* Americans recognize what’s happening in Ukraine.





‘As Long As It Takes’ — To Do What?

* How long is that?

* What’s the goal?

* At what cost?

* What’s the risk?

* Why?





