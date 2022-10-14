Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Just Another Stooge
164 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

AOC Is Not Who She Claims To Be

* There is now bipartisan support for Armageddon.

* ‘Progressives’ aware of the dangers of funding war.

* Zelensky is now shaking down our cowardly Congress.

* This war could be the end of all of us.

* Lib media seem to be itching for a war.

* Americans recognize what’s happening in Ukraine.


‘As Long As It Takes’ — To Do What?

* How long is that?

* What’s the goal?

* At what cost?

* What’s the risk?

* Why?


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-aoc-not-what-says-shes-stooge


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313724012112

Keywords
tucker carlsonmoney launderingjoe bidenliberalismaocalexandria ocasio-cortezukraineidiocracyprogressivismleftismideologyendless warradicalismracketkhazariawar machinevolodymyr zelenskythe squadkleptocracykakistocracyoccasional cortexsandy cortezforever war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket