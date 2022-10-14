Just Another Stooge

AOC Is Not Who She Claims To Be
* There is now bipartisan support for Armageddon.
* ‘Progressives’ aware of the dangers of funding war.
* Zelensky is now shaking down our cowardly Congress.
* This war could be the end of all of us.
* Lib media seem to be itching for a war.
* Americans recognize what’s happening in Ukraine.
‘As Long As It Takes’ — To Do What?
* How long is that?
* What’s the goal?
* At what cost?
* What’s the risk?
* Why?
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-aoc-not-what-says-shes-stooge
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 October 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.