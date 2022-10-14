Just Another Stooge

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AOC Is Not Who She Claims To Be
* There is now bipartisan support for Armageddon.
* ‘Progressives’ aware of the dangers of funding war.
* Zelensky is now shaking down our cowardly Congress.
* This war could be the end of all of us.
* Lib media seem to be itching for a war.
* Americans recognize what’s happening in Ukraine.
‘As Long As It Takes’ — To Do What?
* How long is that?
* What’s the goal?
* At what cost?
* What’s the risk?
* Why?
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-aoc-not-what-says-shes-stooge
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 October 2022