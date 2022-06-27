US Edges Closer to Civil War, Americans Stealing Gas Amid Record Prices, 50% of Diesel Vehicles Off the Road in Weeks, Monkeypox "Accelerated Evolution," COVID-Injected Brain Damaged?: June 27, 2022

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More Civil War opinion pieces in mainstream media! With the end of Roe, the US edges closer and closer to civil war
https://strangesounds.org/2022/06/more-civil-war-opinion-pieces-in-mainstream-media-with-the-end-of-roe-the-us-edges-closer-and-closer-to-civil-war.html
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Americans stealing gas, reselling it amid record prices: 'There's no Robin Hood in this'
https://www.foxnews.com/us/americans-stealing-gas-reselling-amid-record-prices-no-robin-hood
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From Canadian Prepper website in the comments
“Seems that there is NO restock expected for an unknown amount of time. He went on to say that corporate has also stated that they see around 50% of the Diesel vehicles OFF the roads in the next 2-3 weeks. With NO end in sight.”
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Monkeypox may have undergone 'accelerated evolution,' scientists say
https://www.livescience.com/monkeypox-mutating-fast
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Are Your COVID-injected Friends and Family Members Brain Damaged?
https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/are-your-covid-injected-friends-and
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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]