US Edges Closer to Civil War, Americans Stealing Gas Amid Record Prices, 50% of Diesel Vehicles Off the Road in Weeks, Monkeypox "Accelerated Evolution," COVID-Injected Brain Damaged?: June 27, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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More Civil War opinion pieces in mainstream media! With the end of Roe, the US edges closer and closer to civil war

https://strangesounds.org/2022/06/more-civil-war-opinion-pieces-in-mainstream-media-with-the-end-of-roe-the-us-edges-closer-and-closer-to-civil-war.html

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Americans stealing gas, reselling it amid record prices: 'There's no Robin Hood in this'

https://www.foxnews.com/us/americans-stealing-gas-reselling-amid-record-prices-no-robin-hood

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From Canadian Prepper website in the comments

“Seems that there is NO restock expected for an unknown amount of time. He went on to say that corporate has also stated that they see around 50% of the Diesel vehicles OFF the roads in the next 2-3 weeks. With NO end in sight.”

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Monkeypox may have undergone 'accelerated evolution,' scientists say

https://www.livescience.com/monkeypox-mutating-fast

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Are Your COVID-injected Friends and Family Members Brain Damaged?

https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/are-your-covid-injected-friends-and

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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





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Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g





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More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]