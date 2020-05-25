© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holy Convocation
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • May 25, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Shavuot Torah portion.
Other videos cited:
The Spirit of the Offerings: Sweet Aroma - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HSeZ...
Bible verses cited:
Numbers 28:26
Isaiah 1:13
Numbers 10:1-2
Nehemiah 8:1-2, 7-8
Isaiah 4:3-5
Leviticus 23:1-2, 4
Exodus 20:8-10
Leviticus 23:36
John 4:19-24
Hebrews 10:19-25
Matthew 18:18-20
1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 6:19-20
1 Peter 2:4-5
Numbers 28:27-31
Leviticus 23:37-38
Hebrews 13:15-16
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
The Spirit of the Offerings: Sweet Aroma - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HSeZ...
Bible verses cited:
Numbers 28:26
Isaiah 1:13
Numbers 10:1-2
Nehemiah 8:1-2, 7-8
Isaiah 4:3-5
Leviticus 23:1-2, 4
Exodus 20:8-10
Leviticus 23:36
John 4:19-24
Hebrews 10:19-25
Matthew 18:18-20
1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 6:19-20
1 Peter 2:4-5
Numbers 28:27-31
Leviticus 23:37-38
Hebrews 13:15-16
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.