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W.H.O admits to the Global Shift In Vaccine Awareness including Doctors
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44 views • January 18, 2020
From the W.H.O. Global Vaccine Safety Summit on Dec. 2&3 2019. Prof Heidi Larson admits that people, and doctors, are waking up to the lack of vaccine safety studies and the W.H.O. is not liking it. Doctors are questioning vaccines. They also admit that most of the "anti-vaxx" information isn't misinformation at all, and that the strategy of "just call everyone an anti-vaxxer" is backfiring on them. .
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