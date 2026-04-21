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After Years of Silence, Colonel Told Son: “We’re Not Alone in the Universe” - Tim Saunders
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Colonel Patrick Saunders was the Base Adjutant at Roswell Army Air Field in 1947. He was on-site when the UFO incident occurred, and it was only many years later that he revealed to his son, Tim Saunders, what he saw amid the military scramble to retrieve the crash site debris and bodies. “We’re not alone in the universe,” he told Tim. Tim shares what his father shared with him: Patrick’s private account, the extraterrestrial bodies that he says were recovered from the crash site, and the description of those bodies. Tim says his father lived under the shadow of the secrets of Roswell for much of his life, and that sharing the truth was fraught with valid threats. Tim believes with absolute certainty that there is life beyond this planet.



TAKEAWAYS


Col. Saunders told his son that several bodies were recovered from the Roswell wreckage, having larger heads, eyes, and thin frames


It’s possible that the U.S. military developed stealth technology from captured UFO aircraft and communicating with these alien beings


Col. Saunders assigned troops to go to the debris field in Roswell and catalogued what was found there


Col. Saunders also told his son about a ‘foil-like’ substance that could crumple and then return to its original, flat shape



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #TimSaunders #RoswellIncident #UFOHistory #AlienConspiracy #1947Roswell #UFOResearch #RoswellUFO #ProjectMogul #UAPDisclosure #AlienMystery #AlienDisclosure #UAPMystery #Roswell1947 #AlienEncounter #UFOWitness #UAPDisclosure


Keywords
crashaliensalienuforoswelltechnologyufosnephilimaircraftgraysuaptina griffincounter culture mom showtim saunderscolonel patrick saundersextraterrestrial bodies
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