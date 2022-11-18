X22 REPORT Ep. 2928b - A Clean House Is Very Important,Harvest Will Be Delivered To The Public For Consumption

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2928b - Nov. 17, 2022

A Clean House Is Very Important,Harvest Will Be Delivered To The Public For Consumption

The hunted have now become the hunters, the house is now in the control of the Rep, they are beginning the investigations, soon the harvest will be delivered to the public for consumption. This has been made possible by cleaning the house, it is very important to have a clean house.

The [DS] is now on the defensive and the will do everything and anything to cover up their crimes. We have been fighting a 5th Generation War, most of the people don't even realize this.

