Autism Successfully Treated with Raw Milk

And indeed, for you in livestock is a lesson. We give you drink from that which is in their bellies, and for you in them are numerous benefits, and from them you eat. (Qur’an CHapter the Believers 23 Verse 21)

Qur'an chapter 16 THE BEE VERSE 66. And verily! In the cattle, there is a lesson for you. We give you to drink of that which is in their bellies, from between excretions and blood, pure milk; palatable to the drinkers.

this is why pastaurisation kills good bacteria for us and why the NWO vaccinate our cow making their blood dirty so the milk will be dirty too and 1 plus 1 is 2